How to watch: Post Malone is headlining Pokemon Day virtual concert on Saturday

January 27 is Pokemon Day, marking 25 years since Pokemon Red and Green came out in Japan, and rapper Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert to mark the anniversary. It'll kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. Sunday GMT/10 a.m. Sunday AEST), and it'll be embedded below as soon as it's available.

For now, please enjoy the trailer in which the musician undergoes an unnerving CGI transformation.

If YouTube isn't your first choice of virtual concert venue, the gig is also being livestreamed on Twitch and the official Pokemon site. The company previously announced a partnership with Katy Perry, who'll take part in another of the "P25" musical events.