Angela Lang/CNET

A trio of Bitcoin advocates are coming together today for a discussion about cryptocurrency where "nothing is off limits." Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX; Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and Twitter; and Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, are speaking on a live panel at The B Word event on Wednesday.

The B Word event "aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin," according to an FAQ on the event's website. The free virtual event will mostly consist of prerecorded presentations, but the panel with Musk, Dorsey and Wood will be live.

Bitcoin and other digital coins were initially intended to be decentralized digital currencies, but in recent years, they've become more of an investment. Prices can also be extremely volatile. Prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Bitcoin's price was just below $9,000. It peaked in April, almost reaching $65,000.

How to watch Musk, Dorsey and Wood at The B Word event

The CEOs are speaking on a panel dubbed dubbed "Bitcoin As A Tool For Economic Empowerment," which will stream on July 21 at 11a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by Steve Lee, the head of Square Crypto.

You can watch on The B Word event site.

Other presentations kicked off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event is free but you may need to sign up with your email to access the presentations.

The FAQ says recordings of the event will be available about one hour after airing and will also be posted to the Crypto Council for Innovation website in about a week.