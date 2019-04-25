How to Watch: Bond 25 announcement to reveal Daniel Craig's final 007 mission

MGM

We might learn the title and cast of the 25th James Bond adventure in a live streamed announcement on Thursday,

An event at "one of 007's most iconic locations" will be streamed on social media at 1:10 p.m. BST (8:10 a.m. ET/5:10 a.m. PT/10:10 p.m. AEST). We'll embed that as soon as it's available.

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

A tweet from the official account suggests it'll be sunny Jamaica, where 1962's Dr. No -- the first movie in the franchise -- was set.

We already know it'll be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the superspy. Lea Seydoux will also reprise her role as Madeleine Swann from 2015's Spectre. Also returning are Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M and Ben Whishaw as Q.

True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga took the helm from Danny Boyle last September, and the movie is set for release on April 8, 2020.