SpaceX has postponed its latest Starlink launch, but Rocket Lab is still set to blast off Wednesday and you can watch the mission right here.

The space startup will be sending 10 small satellites to low-Earth orbit atop one of its Electron rockets, which is scheduled to liftoff from the company's New Zealand launch facility between 2:14 and 3:03 p.m. PT.

Rocket Lab's boosters are smaller and designed for lighter payloads than SpaceX and other competitors. This mission, dubbed In Focus, will loft nine new SuperDove satellites for Planet, which operates the largest constellation of Earth-imaging satellites at the moment.

Also on board as part of a ride-share agreement will be a demonstration CubeSat from Canon that is equipped with a medium-sized telescope and ultra-high sensitivity camera to capture images of the Earth and moon.

Rocket Lab has plans to begin recovering its rockets in the future using a daring helicopter maneuver, but we won't be seeing anything like that with this mission. The Electron rocket will be expended and fall into the Pacific Ocean.

It should still make for a launch worth watching, however, and you can see it live here via the feed above.