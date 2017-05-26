How hackers can ruin your summer vacation

1:00 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

It was the Summer Olympics in 1996 in Atlanta. Ken Spinner, then a systems consultant -- and tourist in the city -- lost his credit card information.

But this was more than two decades ago, so it happened the old-fashioned way: a mugging at the ATM.

Today, hackers can steal your credit card information without leaving their couches. That's particularly worrisome if you taking off for the summer. It's peak vacation time, but it's also the perfect season for hackers.

As more than 657 million Americans go on vacation between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, they're vulnerable to cyberattacks that steal their credit card data and personal information. For cyber thieves, resort hotels and airports make for lucrative hunting grounds.

It's no different than why thieves and pickpockets target tourists on vacation: they're in an unfamiliar setting, have their guards down and more importantly -- they've got money.

"It's like why people rob banks. That's where the money is," Scott Petry, co-founder of the secure browser Authentic8 said. "If people go to vacation, they go to resorts."

From a cybersecurity front, hotels aren't exactly bastions of relaxation. More than 1,200 InterContinental Hotels suffered hacks over three months in 2016. Malware has also hit President Donald Trump's luxury hotel chain, the Sheraton, Westin, Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Wyndham -- the list goes on.

In every one of those breaches, thieves stole credit card information from the hotels, leaving thousands of unsuspecting customers open to getting robbed. It's not just your money these hotels are losing; addresses, phone numbers, names, check-in and check-out times are all fair game.

"Points of service systems have become notoriously insecure," said Adam Levin, a consumer advocate and chairman from Cyberscout. "Can you think of anyone that hasn't had a (breach) as a hotel? There are very few that have escaped so far."

Because the hotels are chains, one breached branch means hackers can break into the entire network for the "motherload of information," Levin said. The stolen information can be sold online for up to $50 per account.

The majority of incidents start from a single employee at a hotel getting phished, he added.

So even if your family takes all the precautions to keep your credit card information safe, and the hotel you stay at is safe, it could be a part of a compromised network. You could do nothing wrong and still lose.

Levin suggests that hotels should invest more in encryption and testing their own security systems regularly.

But the breaches don't stop at hotels. Airports, coffee shops, beaches -- any place with open Wi-Fi, really -- you ought to look out.

Safe travels

Don't fret, there are still ways to keep yourself safe.

When you're traveling and don't have your precious home or office internet access, be wary of any public Wi-Fi network that you jump on. You might be setting yourself up for a man-in-the-middle attack.

That's when a thief will set up a rogue hotspot, made to look exactly like the public Wi-Fi you wanted to get on, like the hotel lobby's or the airport's. When you sign on, you're actually sending all your data to the hacker, without any warnings that you're being breached in plain sight.

It happens so frequently that in Singapore more people are afraid of using public Wi-Fi than public toilets.

"People typically have their guard down when they're on vacation," Spinner, now vice president of field engineering at software protection company Varonis, said. "They won't consider what the implications are if they go to a rogue Wi-Fi hotspot."

He recommends avoiding banking websites or typing in sensitive information and encourages always using an encrypted connection.

In some more extreme cases, he'll recommend going "electronically naked." That means leaving every piece of technology at home: your phone, your laptop, your tablet, your iPad -- you know, everything.

There's entire retreats dedicated to detoxing from digital life, so the thought of going on vacation without any technology isn't farfetched. Spinner said he does it anytime he visits China or Russia. He explained it's because that's where "hackers emanate from."

Enigma Software took a look at cities in the US, Canada and Europe that have the highest malware infection rates, though not all of the victims are people vacationing.

"IT and cyber technology has changed since the Atlanta Olympics, but I think it's becoming harder and harder for people to keep their information private," Spinner said.

If you're heading to any of these cities, consider going electronically naked:

US Canada Europe Orlando (1,146% higher than

the national average infection rate)

the national average infection rate) St. Louis (958% higher)

Denver (759% higher)

Atlanta (738% higher)

Tampa (696% higher) Ottawa (1,031% higher)

Trois-Riveres (153% higher)

Montreal (122% higher)

Burlington (110% higher)

Toronto (80% higher) Lisbon (473% higher)

Paris (223% higher)

Athens (214% higher)

Amsterdam (147% higher)

Barcelona (96% higher)

