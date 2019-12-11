Google hires Homeland Security's former top cybersecurity official

James Martin/CNET

Jeanette Manfra, the US Department of Homeland Security's former chief cybersecurity official, will be joining Google Cloud in January.

Manfra led the DHS' efforts to secure the 2018 midterm elections, helping coordinate cybersecurity protections for local voting officials across the United States. News of her move to Google was first reported by CyberScoop and confirmed by CNET.

"She will lend her considerable experience in cybersecurity toward helping our customers, particularly those in regulated industries, build and maintain the highest levels of security and trust into their technical infrastructure and services," a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement.

Manfra will join Google as the Global Director of Security and Compliance, as Google Cloud looks to launch a new "Office of the CISO" team, the company said.

She is expected to start on January 6, 2020, according to a statement from a Google Cloud spokesperson.

Manfra had spent more than a decade working in the public sector on cybersecurity issues, most recently as the Assistant Secretary for the office of Cybersecurity and Communications under the DHS's National Protection and Programs Directorate, which eventually became the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in November 2018.

CISA was the US's first civilian cybersecurity agency, coordinating cybersecurity responses for critical infrastructure like energy systems and hospitals. Manfra announced she was leaving the DHS in November.

Manfra will not be the only former DHS official at Google.

The tech giant has already drawn controversy for its ties to the DHS. Employees have protested Google's hiring of Miles Taylor, who previously served as chief of staff to former DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Taylor had publicly defended President Donald Trump's travel ban. At the time, Karan Bhatia, a vice president for government affairs, defended the move by vowing Taylor's work with Google would focus on counterterrorism and national security.

Lawmakers have rebuked Google over the hiring. In November, members of the US House of Representatives sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai slamming the decision. The letter was signed by the chairs of three House caucuses representing racial minorities, and said the hiring was "deeply troubling."

"We find it alarming when companies choose to reward and hire individuals that have played active roles in implementing cruel policies that target and hurt the communities we represent and Google is no exception," the letter said.

Manfra's work at the DHS over the last 12 years were centered around cybersecurity, focusing on protecting elections and critical infrastructure from cyberattacks during her time with the Trump administration.



Originally published Dec. 11, 10:59 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:19 a.m.: Includes more details on Manfra.