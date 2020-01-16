Snag a $60 All-Clad Dutch oven before it's too late -- and other great deals

Home and Cook

For the kitchen-oriented, a sale is hardly a sale unless there are All-Clad products involved. Luckily, our favorite people over at Home and Cook are on the same wavelength as us, as there's currently a sale on a slew of All-Clad products through Jan. 26. Stack your kitchen with this premier brand -- there's everything from saucepans and pasta pots to flatware and pressure cookers. Ahead, some of the best All-Clad deals you're not going to want to miss.

Home and Cook A Dutch oven is a necessity in any kitchen, and All-Clad's version is no exception. Make chili and stews and roast vegetables and meats in the oven, or caramelize onions and carrots on the stovetop. The nonstick coating means clean-up is a breeze, and the flared edges guarantee easy pouring -- without excess dripping.

Home and Cook These 20-ounce stainless steel cocottes were made for oven-to-table entertaining. The stainless steel pots can bake in the oven (think chocolate souffles and French onion soup), then get shepherded to the table and masquerade as serving platters.

Home and Cook Whether you're cooking or serving, this 6-piece set of kitchen tools does it all. The collection includes a fork, ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, tongs and a brushed silver canister to store each piece in.

Home and Cook Desperate for a blender but don't have the space? Enter the immersion blender: a sleek, narrow, motorized blender that can do just about anything that a countertop blender can. Blitz smoothies, whip up cream or puree soups and stews with the adjustable control.

Home and Cook This 3-pan set includes an 8-, 10- and 12-inch fry pan for all your searing and sauteing needs. The nonstick base means you can use less oil and butter when cooking -- while still guaranteeing that golden sear.

Home and Cook Winter certainly can't get to you once you're equipped with a fondue pot and quarts of chocolate and cheese fondue. The set is complete with six color-coded forks -- so you always know where to spear your hunk of crusty baguette -- and the ceramic insert means you won't burn the goods.

Home and Cook These two pans were designed to work side by side. Sear eggs, fish or vegetables in the fry pan, then warm any accompanying sauce or compote in the trusty saucepan.