Snag a $60 All-Clad Dutch oven before it's too late -- and other great deals

These All-Clad sales are happening at Home and Cook right now, including $500 off a nonstick cookware set.

Save $150 on a frying pan and saucepan set too.

For the kitchen-oriented, a sale is hardly a sale unless there are All-Clad products involved. Luckily, our favorite people over at Home and Cook are on the same wavelength as us, as there's currently a sale on a slew of All-Clad products through Jan. 26. Stack your kitchen with this premier brand -- there's everything from saucepans and pasta pots to flatware and pressure cookers. Ahead, some of the best All-Clad deals you're not going to want to miss.  

6.5-quart nonstick Dutch oven: $60

You save: $100
A Dutch oven is a necessity in any kitchen, and All-Clad's version is no exception. Make chili and stews and roast vegetables and meats in the oven, or caramelize onions and carrots on the stovetop. The nonstick coating means clean-up is a breeze, and the flared edges guarantee easy pouring -- without excess dripping. 

Mini cocottes: set of 2 for $45

You save: $45
These 20-ounce stainless steel cocottes were made for oven-to-table entertaining. The stainless steel pots can bake in the oven (think chocolate souffles and French onion soup), then get shepherded to the table and masquerade as serving platters.  

6-piece stainless tool set: $60

You save: $60
Whether you're cooking or serving, this 6-piece set of kitchen tools does it all. The collection includes a fork, ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, tongs and a brushed silver canister to store each piece in. 

Immersion blender: $60

You save: $70
Desperate for a blender but don't have the space? Enter the immersion blender: a sleek, narrow, motorized blender that can do just about anything that a countertop blender can. Blitz smoothies, whip up cream or puree soups and stews with the adjustable control. 

3-pack hard anodized fry pan set: $75

You save: $85
This 3-pan set includes an 8-, 10- and 12-inch fry pan for all your searing and sauteing needs. The nonstick base means you can use less oil and butter when cooking -- while still guaranteeing that golden sear. 

Fondue pot with ceramic insert: $90

You save: $80
Winter certainly can't get to you once you're equipped with a fondue pot and quarts of chocolate and cheese fondue. The set is complete with six color-coded forks -- so you always know where to spear your hunk of crusty baguette -- and the ceramic insert means you won't burn the goods. 

8-inch fry pan and 1-quart sauce pan: $100

You save: $150
These two pans were designed to work side by side. Sear eggs, fish or vegetables in the fry pan, then warm any accompanying sauce or compote in the trusty saucepan. 

13-piece nonstick cookware set: $400

You save: $500
Upgrade your old cookware set with this sleek nonstick All-Clad set. The collection comes with an 8-, 10- and 12-inch fry pan; 2-, 3- and 4-quart saucepans with lids; a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid; a 4-quart soup pot with a lid and an 8-quart stock pot with a lid. 

