Hollywood golden age legend Kirk Douglas dies, aged 103

Getty

The actor known as one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age has died, aged 103.

Kirk Douglas was a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor best known for Spartacus, a historical epic directed by Stanley Kubrick in the earlier stages of his career.

Douglas was prolific, racking up 92 acting credits. Of the 75 movies he worked on, seven included costar and fellow legend Burt Lancaster, who died in 1994 at 80 years old.

In 1963, Douglas starred in the Broadway production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. His son, Michael Douglas, later developed the story into a film starring Jack Nicholson. It became known as one of the greatest films ever made.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Douglas said in a statement to People. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad -- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Douglas' Oscars nominations: Champion in 1950, The Bad and the Beautiful in 1953 and Lust for Life in 1957, in which he played Vincent Van Gogh. The Academy awarded Douglas an honorary Oscar for his contribution to film in 1996.

Douglas died in his home in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 5. He is survived by his wife and three sons.