Hobbs and Shaw trailer is here and I'm totally digging it

Remember when the Fast and Furious movies were about car thieves? Yeah, that's gone properly out of the window with Hobbs and Shaw -- and I've got to admit, it looks like a total blast.

This new movie is a a spin-off from the Fast and Furious series featuring two popular characters introduced in the franchise's more recent entries. Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham reunite as ass-kicking frenemies Luke "ice-cold can of whup-ass" Hobbs and Deckard "champagne problem" Shaw. The trailer plays up their rivalry with tons of gags in-between the massive fights and outrageous stunts, orchestrated by John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Seriously, how much fun is this trailer?

This time Hobbs and Shaw are up against a bulletproof bad guy named Brixton, played by Idris Elba. The action switches from London to Samoa to the wastelands of Chernobyl, blowing things up along the way obviously. Helen Mirren, wrestler Roman Reigns and Vanessa Kirby from The Crown and Mission: Impossible - Fallout also star.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw is expected to drop in August 2019.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.