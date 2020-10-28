Hilarious deepfake turns Wednesday Addams into Ron Swanson

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family movies and TV series is already kinda spooky, but when you replace her face with Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson, she seems even creepier.

YouTuber Speaking of AI decided it would be fun to swap out actress Christina Ricci -- who played Wednesday Addams in the 1993 film Addams Family Values -- with the face of Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson played by Nick Offerman in this hilarious and convincing deepfake video.

Deepfakes are fake videos that convincingly show people appearing to be doing or saying things they never did. In this case, it's grafting Swanson's stern expression onto the face of Wednesday Addams.

In the deepfake video, we see Swanson's mustached face on Wednesday Addams' body. He looks just as perturbed to be stuck at summer camp with "normal" kids as Wednesday would.

It's hard now not to imagine Swanson as a distant Addams Family cousin. Both Swanson and Wednesday share a constant dislike for most people. Plus both actors Offerman and Ricci are experts at delivering deadpan dialog.

This isn't the first time Offerman's Ron Swanson character has been the subject of a disturbing yet funny deepfake video. YouTube user DrFakenstein swapped Swanson's mustached mug to replace all the faces of every character in the '90s family-friendly sitcom Full House.