High jump event at the Tokyo Olympics ends with unprecedented shared gold

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Sport can be savage. Sport can be brutal. But sometimes sport also throws up moments that reinvigorate your faith in humanity.

On Sunday the high jump event at the Tokyo Olympics provided a moment just like that.

Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy were the last men standing in the final of the men's high jump event on Sunday. Both had successfully cleared the 2.37 metres mark and both also couldn't clear 2.39 metres, using up all three attempts.

Which served up a conundrum. Who wins? Officials offered Barshim and Tamberi two options. They could take part in jump-off, to decide a winner, or they could share the gold medal.



They chose to share the gold medal and the moment they decided to do so is perhaps the most wholesome moment of the Tokyo Olympics so far...

"Can we have two golds?"



"Can we have two golds?" Barshim asked. The answer was yes.

Some of the shots in the aftermath of the decision shows how much it meant to these two athletes.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

"I look at him, he looks at me and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said, in an interview afterwards.

"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together."



Online, people reacted to one of the most emotional moments of the Tokyo Olympics so far.

This had me in tears.

Not joking.



Right before doing last jump, and then after winning high jump, Gimbo Tamberi placed on track the plaster cast he saved since 2016 when he broke his leg 15 days before Rio2016.



Climbing. Falling. Rising back.



It’s Italy 2021 pic.twitter.com/yKsbp7deT1 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 1, 2021

Simpsons predicted Men's Olympic High Jump Final. pic.twitter.com/OWpgPXEQ7p — Ian Stewart (@ianthenoodle) August 1, 2021

To decide to both be Olympic Champions is probably the best moment I’ve ever seen … #athletics #HighJump — kelly (@KellySotherton) August 1, 2021

I didn't know anything about high jump five minutes ago and now I'll never forget Barshim and Tamberi sharing the gold medal for the high jump. Incredible scenes #Tokyo2020 — Nick Stoll (@NickStoll) August 1, 2021

#tamberi brought along the foot cast he wore prior to his achilles injury.



Man cried a river.



Goosebumps.

Double winners. High Jump pic.twitter.com/sXPnIF8Iv1 — Fahmi (@tuan_taro) August 1, 2021

Sport is good.