Hershey Warns of Candy Shortage Around Halloween, Report Says

Supply chain issues have come for the candy industry. According to Reuters, Hershey Co. said it expects production to fall short of demand for the Halloween and Christmas holiday seasons this year.

Hershey lays part of the blame on scarcity of raw ingredients and difficulties securing suppliers. Hershey Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck told Reuters these issues, paired with meeting the demands of the non-holiday periods, will likely lead to a shortage.

The period around Halloween is Hershey's busiest time of year, accounting for about 10% of the company's annual sales, according to Reuters.

Supply chain issues caused by events like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have hurt supplies of cocoa, edible oil and other foods. Other foods that could face a shortage include popcorn and peaches, as well as condiments like mustard and sriracha sauce.

Hershey did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.