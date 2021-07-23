Here's all the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony's video game music

Gamers who tuned into the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday might have heard some familiar tunes amid the spectacle. It included music from beloved Japanese video game series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog and Soulcalibur, as previously noted by Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports and a bunch of people on social media.
Here's the full list translated into English, along with a few embedded links for your listening pleasure.
- Dragon Quest: Eldrick's Theme
- Final Fantasy: Victory Fanfare
- Tales of Series: Sorey's Theme -- The Shepherd
- Monster Hunter: Proof of Hero
- Kingdom Hearts: Olympus Coliseum
- Chrono Trigger: Frog's Theme
- Ace Combat: First Flight
- Tales of Series: Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur
- Monster Hunter: Setting Off Breeze
- Chrono Trigger: Robo Theme
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Star Light Zone
- Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer): eFootball walk-on theme
- Final Fantasy: Main Theme
- Phantasy Star Universe: Guardians