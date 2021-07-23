EA Play Live Widespread website outage Dune trailer Mercedes-Benz plans all-electric lineup by 2030 LG air purifying mask Unemployment tax refunds

Here's all the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony's video game music

Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Sonic the Hedgehog and heaps of other classic game tunes kicked off the sporting extravaganza in Japan.

final-fantasy-vii-aerith-ds1-1340x1340

Final Fantasy music played during Friday's Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

 Square Enix

Gamers who tuned into the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday might have heard some familiar tunes amid the spectacle. It included music from beloved Japanese video game series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog and Soulcalibur, as previously noted by Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports and a bunch of people on social media.

Here's the full list translated into English, along with a few embedded links for your listening pleasure.