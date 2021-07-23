Here's all the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony's video game music

Square Enix

Gamers who tuned into the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday might have heard some familiar tunes amid the spectacle. It included music from beloved Japanese video game series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog and Soulcalibur, as previously noted by Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports and a bunch of people on social media.

Here's the full list translated into English, along with a few embedded links for your listening pleasure.