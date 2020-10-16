Helstrom arrives on Hulu

Hulu

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Helstrom is based on a Marvel Comic series of the same name. You know what's weird? On all the marketing material, the Marvel name is not present. It's like Marvel doesn't want you to know it's associated with the show. How very strange, don't you think?

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: The free video-streaming site Tubi.TV added a new special called Let's Be Real. It's an election-themed puppet special. Oh there are so many jokes about puppeteering and politics, but we will leave that alone right now.

Read more: Trial of the Chicago 7 review: Aaron Sorkin takes timely look at the power of protest

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Monster hunters and more are online now Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for October 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)