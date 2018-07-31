CBS

Douglas Grindstaff, the man responsible for many of the signature sounds in the original Star Trek TV series, died July 23 at age 87, StarTrek.com reported.

"Please join us in remembering Douglas Grindstaff, the award-winning sound editor and designer behind many iconic #StarTrek sounds," reads a tweet from the show's official Twitter account.

Grindstaff and co-workers Joseph Sorokin and Jack Finlay teamed up to deliver all the background sounds and effects on the fabled CBS show, which ran from 1966-1969. (CBS is CNET's parent company.) In 1967, Grindstaff was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Individual Achievements in Film and Sound Editing category.

Fans appreciated Grindstaff's work. "He made the Enterprise come alive," wrote Twitter user Kelly Key. "The background buzz on the bridge always reminded me of crickets and cicadas from a field on a summer night -- full of life and activity."

He made the Enterprise come alive. The background buzz on the bridge always reminded me of crickets and cicadas from a field on a summer night-full of life and activity. — Kelly Key (@KellywrtrKey) July 25, 2018

May the stars always shine brightly down on DG. May the songs of the universe call his name. — Ann Flynt (@AnnFlynt) July 25, 2018

a talented man - RIP : were his beautiful ambient sounds ever available on some kind of mp3 ? did they ever do that - its very theraputic stuff - please advize — JonjackJones (@JackJohnCarter) July 25, 2018

Why must all the great people die...RIP Douglas ♡ — san || 🖖 (@triwizardkirk) July 26, 2018

Grindstaff is survived by his wife Marcia, his three children and her three children, and by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with more on the way. Grindstaff, a Korean War combat veteran, also worked on such shows as The Brady Bunch, Dallas and Mission: Impossible.

Take a listen to some of the memorable sounds Grindstaff helped bring to life.

1. Red alert klaxon

Set this one up on your iPhone for the most unnerving wake-up alarm ever.

2. Transporter sounds

Some of us seriously thought this would be the transportation of the future. Still waiting though.

3. Tribbles cooing

Poor Kirk just wanted his chicken sandwich and coffee, Tribble-free.

4. Phasers firing

Some of us may've made these noises while running around the backyard pointing random objects at our neighbors.

5. Bridge doors

Modern doors just don't close with this satisfying swoosh.

6. Boatswain's whistle

On the original show, the boatswain's (pronounced BEAU-son's) whistle was used to open shipboard communications via the ship's intercom. You'll know it when you hear it.

7. Heartbeats

Dr. McCoy probably heard a lot of these in sick bay.

8. Hull hit

That sounds like a bad one.

9. Inside the shuttle craft

Lots of sounds share space inside the shuttle.

10. Sick bay scanners

These sound a little bit like a plaintive waterfowl calling to its mate.

11. Warp drive

Brace yourself: Warp speed, Mr. Sulu.

12. Food and drink synthesizer

Kirk was more of a coffee achiever, but later on, Jean-Luc Picard would demand his "Earl Grey, hot."

13. Open a hailing frequency

Nichelle Nichols' Lt. Uhura, the Enterprise's communications officer, was a pioneering character.

