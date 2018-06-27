CNET también está disponible en español.

He-Man meme gets his own action figure

Heheyyeyaaeyaaaeyaeyaa! Fans of the hilarious YouTube video can finally get a Laughing Prince Adam meme action figure, only at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

By the power of Greyskull! The He-Man Laughing Prince Adam meme is now an action figure.

At some point over the years, many of us have giggled at the Heheyyeyaaeyaaaeyaeyaa! viral video on YouTube of He-Man's alter ego Prince Adam lip-synch singing to the 4 Non Blondes song "What's Up?" 

Now thanks to the pop culture toy company Super7, we can all own a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe action figure inspired by the hilarious Laughing Prince Adam meme.

The Laughing Prince Adam meme figure not only features a new laughing head sculpt inspired by the viral video, but also includes a pink power sword and rainbow glitter packaging.

The highly-detailed action figure is a perfect representation of the popular video that was originally created way back in 2005 by an animator collective called Slackcircus -- though the video is currently posted on YouTube by user ProtoOfSnagem in 2010.

The figure will be sold exclusively at the Hordak's Lair pop-up event (located at 701 8th Avenue) at San Diego Comic-Con International on July 18 and 19.

In addition to the new Laughing Prince Adam meme figure, Super 7 also sells iconic Masters of the Universe toys re-imagined as 3.75" action figures of Evil-Lyn, Faker, Orko, Mekaneck, Ram Man, and Scare Glow, as well as a toy of the heroic armored warhorse Stridor

