HBO Max tempts Harry Potter fans with all 8 movies at launch

The new platform has something in store for muggles.

Harry reaches for the snitch in the first Harry Potter movie.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

As HBO Max launches Wednesday, it's bringing with it all eight Harry Potter films, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. 

HBO Max is the new streaming platform from HBO, which includes HBO shows like Westworld, as well as series like Doctor Who and Friends, in addition to original shows and movies. It also has all of the Studio Ghibli films. The service is $14.99 per month. 

The Harry Potter movies came out between 2001 and 2011. 