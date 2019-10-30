Screenshot by CNET

15 Minutes of Shame

Monica Lewinsky produces this documentary about public shaming. There's no release date yet.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Starting in 2020, the animated series Adventure Time will be back in the form of four hour-long specials. Titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands, each one will focus on different characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special titles are BMO, Obsidian, Wizard City and Together Again.

Americanah

Based on the novel by Chimamanda Ngozi about a woman who leaves Nigeria for America, this limited series will star Lupita Nyong'o.

Anthony Bourdain documentary

This documentary will look at the life of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. There's no release date yet.

Avenue 5

Avenue 5, according to HBO, will offer "high satire" involving a cruise ship headed for space, 40 years in the future. The comedy series will star Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad and Zach Woods of Silicon Valley and comes from Veep creator Armando Ianucci. There's no release date yet.

Bad Education

A dark comedy starring Ray Romano, Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, this film is about a school superintendent under investigation by a school newspaper for embezzlement.

Betty

This comedy series follows a group of women "navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding." There's no release date yet.

The Big Bang Theory

All 12 seasons of CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory will stream exclusively on HBO Max at launch. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Birth, Wedding, Funeral

This docuseries from Lisa Ling promises to "immerse viewers in a different country to reveal their cultures through the lens of the three universal rituals." There's no release date yet.

Bobbie Sue

This comedy stars Gina Rodriguez as a young lawyer at a stuffy Boston law firm. There's no release date yet.

The Boondocks

The animated show is getting "two reimagined seasons" along with a 50-minute special in fall 2020. The original series will be available on HBO Max at launch.

Brad and Gary Go to...

Brad and Gary Go to... (working title) is a docuseries based on couple Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti's Instagram stories. Goreski is a celebrity stylist and Janetti is a writer and producer who's worked on shows such as Will & Grace and Family Guy. They will go on a "jet-setting culinary adventure around the globe." There's no release date yet.

Circe

Circe is based on a book of the same name by Madeline Miller. Variety reports the show is retells Greek myths through the eys of the goddess Circe. It'll have an eight-episode run. There's no release date yet.

College Girls (working title)

This Mindy Kaling show, which sounds like it's ripe for a sitcom format, follows freshman roommates. There's no release date yet.

Craftopia

Craftopia is an unscripted competition show with kids 9 to 15 jockeying against one another in the making of crafts. Production begins later in 2019.

Warner Bros.-produced CW dramas

CW shows like Batwoman, Katy Keene, Arrowverse and others will stream on HBO Max.

DC movies

HBO has said that releases from the last decade "will be available within our first year of launch, (plus) every Superman and Batman movie from the last 40 years."

Doctor Who

BBC

The long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who will stream exclusively on HBO Max, including the last 11 seasons, which will be available at launch.

Dune: The Sisterhood

The series, based on Frank Herbert's Dune novels, will follow an order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: The Sisterhood comes from Legendary Television, which is also behind the upcoming movie reboot. There's no release date yet.

Ellen's Home Design Challenge

Eight designers complete challenges on this design show from Ellen DeGeneres. There's no release date yet.

Equal

Equal is a four-part docuseries that tells the backstories of LGBTQ+ leaders, predating the Stonewall riots, with the last episode focusing on Stonewall. There's no release date yet.

Expecting Amy

Expecting Amy (working title) follows comedian Amy Schumer as she tours and prepares for her standup special while pregnant. There's no release date yet.

Finding Einstein

This docuseries is looking for the next generation of Einsteins. Produced by DeGeneres, the show is in development.

First Dates Hotel

In this dating show, based on a series from the UK called First Dates, singles at a hotel look for love. There's no release date yet.

The Flight Attendant

In this drama series, a flight attendant wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man and a whole lot of confusion, Deadline reports. Based on the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, it stars and is executive produced by Kayley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and also stars Rosie Perez. There's no release date yet.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

This '90s comedy starring Will Smith will stream on HBO Max.

Friends

The popular NBC comedy will also stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Full Bloom



HBO Max

Full Bloom is an eight-episode competition show in which florists will compete making floral creations. There's no release date yet.

Generation Hustle

This CNN Original Series brings to HBO Max a 10-part program about the "lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune and power. There's no release date yet.

Gen:LOCK

While the first season of this dystopian animated show starring Michael B. Jordan premiered on Rooster Teeth, the second season will be on HBO Max and later be available to Rooster Teeth members.

The Gilded Age



In this show, set in 1882, the daughter of a Southern general moves to New York City to live with her aunts. The Gilded Age stars Christine Baranski, Amanda Peet and Cynthia Nixon. It comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. There's no release date yet.

Grease: Rydell High

HBO Max

Riffing off the 1978 musical Grease, Grease: Rydell High is a musical series set in the 1950s. There's no release date yet.

The Greatest Space

The Greatest Space (working title) is a 10-part unscripted design competition show involving interior designers traveling to cities around the world in pursuit of a cash prize. There's no release date yet.

Greg Berlanti shows

The producer-extraordinaire responsible for the DC Universe shows on The CW is producing multiple properties for the new service, including a thriller starring Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and two new DC Universe shows, including Green Lantern.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be an animated prequel series based on the 1984 movie. There's no release date yet.

Heaven's Gate

This CNN original series is a four-part look at the infamous UFO cult. There's no release date yet.

The Ho's

The Ho's (working title) is a docuseries from Lionsgate TV about a wealthy Houston family originally from Vietnam. WarnerMedia says the eight-part program will be in the spirit of Crazy Rich Asians. There's no release date yet.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel set 300 years before Games of Thrones, delving into House Targaryen.

How to... With John Wilson

This comedy is a first-person documentary series "hosted by an anxious New Yorker who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues."

January 22nd

January 22nd is a drama series dealing with the question of sexual consent and where the "distinction between liberation and exploitation lies."

Karma

This eight-episode unscripted competition show has 12-to-15-year-old kids solving puzzles and completing physical challenges as they "unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game." The series is in production. There's no release date yet.

I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo plays twins, but one of them has schizophrenia. The six-episode drama is based on Wally Lamb's 1998 book. It also stars John Lithgow. There's no release date yet.

Legendary

Legendary is an unscripted 10-part series where "divas will battle on voguing teams called 'houses,'" in competition for a cash prize. There's no release date yet.

Let Them Talk

Directed by Stephen Soderbergh, film Let Them Talk (working title) stars Meryl Streep and Candice Bergen. Streep plays an author who takes a trip with friends. Production started in August.

Little Ellen

This animated kids show stars a 7-year-old Ellen DeGeneres in her hometown of New Orleans. The series is 40 quarter-hour episodes. There's no release date yet.

Love Life

This anthology series, produced by Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig, will follow one character per season through various romantic relationships -- one per episode, says The Hollywood Reporter. The first season will center on Kendrick. There's no release date yet.

Lovecraft Country

Jordan Peele, Misha Green and J.J. Abrams will produce this horror series based on a novel by Matt Ruff. There's no release date yet.

Made for Love

Another book adaptation, Made for Love is based on the 2017 novel by Alissa Nutting. Cristin Milioti plays a woman getting away from a tech billionaire who's implanted a chip in her brain to track not only her location but her emotions. Ray Romano plays her reclusive father, Variety reported. There's no release date yet.

Mare of Easttown

In this limited series, Kate Winslet plays a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania investigating a murder. There's no release date yet.

The Nevers

The Nevers will be a science fiction series from Joss Whedon. There's no release date yet.

The New Pope

This limited series follows 2016's The Young Pope.

Persona

This documentary from CNN Films looks at why people are so interested in personality testing. There's no release date yet.

Perry Mason

This new spin on the show from the late '50s- to the mid '60s is set in 1932. The limited series stars Matthew Rhys and is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. There's no release date yet.

The Plot Against America

It's yet another adaptation of a book (The Plot Against America by Philip Roth), and HBO describes the show as a "reimagined history" starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro. David Simon and Ed Burns produce. There's no release date yet.

Pretty Little Liars

The seven-season teen drama will stream on HBO Max.

Raised By Wolves

Two androids raise human children amid religious tensions. The 10-episode series is produced and directed by Ridley Scott.

Rap Sh*t

New series from creator of Insecure, Issa Rae.

Rick & Morty

Get Schwifty!

Run

A woman named Ruby gets a text "inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self reinvention" by taking a "journey with her oldest friend."

The Scoop

This CNN Films documentary follows the story of CNN's female political reporters. There's no release date yet.

Search Party

TBS show Search Party's third and fourth seasons will be available in spring 2020. The show follows a group of 20-somethings covering up a murder.

Sesame Street

HBO Max

The classic children's show will premiere on HBO Max with 35 new episodes, as well as access to the show's library going back 50 years. Along with other Sesame Street content, there will be annual specials and two new animated series. Elmo is also getting his own pseudo late-night talk show.

Stand-up specials presented by Conan O'Brien

Comedian Conan O'Brien will curate and/or host five comedy specials showcasing up-and-coming comics, as well as established comics.

Starstruck

This six-part comedy show follows what happens when a young woman sleeps with a celebrity. It'll be broadcast on BBC Three in the UK and streamed on HBO Max in the US. There's no release date yet.

Station Eleven

Based on the 2014 book by Emily St. John Mandel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of the world, this 10-episode limited series will star Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday). There's no release date yet.

Studio Ghibli films

Studio Ghibli

The entire film library from this Japanese animation house will be available at launch. Notable titles include Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.

Super Intelligence

This comedy from New Line Cinema tells the story of what happens when a woman's (Melissa McCarthy) TV, phone and microwave start talking back. She's being watched by AI, and humanity is in danger. There's no release date yet.

The Third Day

This six-episode series is split into two halves. Both deal with a "mysterious" island off the British coast. The Third Day stars Jude Law, Naomi Harris and Emily Watson.

Tokyo Vice

This series, based on a memoir of the same name by Jake Adelstein about his time on the police beat in Japan, will star Ansel Elgort and Ken Wantanabe. Michael Mann will direct the pilot. There's no release date yet.

The Undoing

When Grace's (Nicole Kidman) husband (Hugh Grant) goes missing right before her book gets published, she has to deal with a "chain of terrible revelations." This limited series comes from David E. Kelley. Donald Sutherland also stars. It's based on a 2014 book called You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. There's no release date yet.

Unpregnant

Based on a young adult novel by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan, this movie tells the story of two teenage girls who go on a road trip to New Mexico after one finds out she's pregnant. HBO Max confirmed production in September. There's no release date yet.

We R Who We R

This series is about American teenagers living in on a US military base in Italy.

