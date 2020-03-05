HBO is turning PS4 game The Last Of Us into a TV series

Naughty Dog

HBO is developing a series based on the popular post-apocalyptic video game The Last Of Us, the studio and game developer Naughty Dog revealed on Thursday. The adaption is being led by Craig Mazin, creator of HBO series Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the game.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and 'The Last of Us' is his magnum opus," said Mazin in a press release. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years."

We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020

The series will cover the events of the original game and may also look to The Last Of Us Part II, which is coming out later this year, for additional content.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also working on the project, according to the release. It'll be the first TV series from PlayStation Productions.