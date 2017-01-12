Fusillius creatus! Harry Potter-themed restaurant serves magical meals

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

Enlarge Image Photo by Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

It doesn't take a wizard to make a tasty meal, but Pasta Wiz in Brooklyn, New York hopes to bring a bit of J.K. Rowling's fantastical world of wands, flying brooms and magic to its restaurant.

The themed restaurant inspired by the Harry Potter books and movies offers a place where lovers of spaghetti and Sorting Hats can eat a meal with the kind of ambiance that would impress even Professor Snape.

Pasta Wiz has been decked out with candles, chandeliers and other accessories that wouldn't look out of place in Hogwarts. But its owners hope that fans will be most impressed by its extra-speedy service.

"We decided Pasta Wiz, it's like a wizard magical place, so we've made it Harry Potter-style. We decorated in a Harry Potter-style," owner Alex Dimitrov told Gothamist. "The magic is making the pasta so fast, and so good."

And yes, they also have Magic Meatballs and Dragon's Blood smoothies on the menu.