Harrison Ford reveals why he did 'The Force Awakens': I got paid

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The Tonight Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Hollywood actors are some of the purest artists in the world.

They do it for the love of their art, not for any lure of the lucre.

If you believe that, you'll also believe a purple wombat will be the next Yahoo CEO.

How heartening, then, that when Harrison Ford appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday night, he was perfectly candid about his passion for the Star Wars franchise.

First, though, he seemed a touch miffed that Fallon brought up his injuries from the set and suggested Ford had fallen.

"They closed a f***ing door on me," explained Ford.

Fallon pulled out a Han Solo doll, so that Ford could fully act out the accident.

The host then came over typically unctuous in describing how he got "chills in certain areas" when he saw Ford dressed up again as Han Solo.

Did Ford himself get emotional?

"No, I got paid," he replied.

Ford originally came to the Star Wars franchise through his work with George Lucas on "American Graffiti." However, by the end of "Return Of The Jedi," he wanted Lucas to kill Han Solo off. These days, though, he's uplifted that didn't happen. Financially, of course.

There's something beatific about a star who's required to do appearances to hype "The Force Awakens," which assaults screens on December 17 in the UK and Australia and December 18 in the US, and doesn't try to act.

He's already explained to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that the movie is "really, really good." What else is there to say?

There's a certain joy and luxury in just being you.