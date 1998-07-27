Hard times for storage sector

Looks like there's no relief in sight for the disk drive industry, as Western Digital posts a larger-than-expected loss. The earnings report comes on the heels of last week's ouster of Seagate CEO Al Shugart, and in the midst of a continued slump for the storage sector.
Western Digital posts loss
The firm reports a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss due to industry-wide oversupply of storage devices and falling prices of desktop computers.
Western hard drive joins 10.1GB crowd
The struggling storage sector
Seagate asks CEO to resign
