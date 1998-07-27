CNET también está disponible en español.

Hard times for storage sector

Looks like there's no relief in sight for the disk drive industry, as Western Digital posts a larger-than-expected loss. The earnings report comes on the heels of last week's ouster of Seagate CEO Al Shugart, and in the midst of a continued slump for the storage sector.

