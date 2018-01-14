'Handmaid's Tale': Watch the chilling season-two trailer

Hulu released a brief trailer for season two of its award-winning "The Handmaid's Tale" on Sunday, and while not much plot detail was revealed, that creepy Gilead vibe is stronger than ever.

The trailer is set to an eerie Malia J cover of Buffalo Springfield's 1967 hit, "For What It's Worth (Stop, Hey What's That Sound)." (Fitting lyrics include "It starts when you're always afraid / you step out of line, the man come and take you away.")

Shots include creepy dead crops in the bleak punishment area known as the Colonies (as also seen in an image released Friday), plus dangling nooses, a gagged Elisabeth Moss, a crying Moira, flashbacks to Offred's once-happy family, and more. (Moira once said she saw Offred's mother in footage from the Colonies -- could she possibly still be alive despite the brutal conditions there?)

Executive producer Bruce Miller told the Television Critics' Association on Sunday that Marisa Tomei will play a commander's wife in season two, which will focus on Offred's pregnancy. And while the show's original source material, Margaret Atwood's 1985 book, never visited the Colonies, Miller thinks the story will stay true to Atwood's vision.

"There's a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there's also a lot of absurdity," Miller said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like June is always this close to turning to the camera and being, like, 'What the actual f—.'"

"The Handmaid's Tale" won two Golden Globe awards last week, for best television drama and best actress in a television drama for Moss. It returns April 25.