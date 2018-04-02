The Handmaid's Tale continues on Hulu in late April 2018

Take Five/Hulu

The first season of The Handmaid's Tale starts off very bleak, but I hear there was some hope by the end. Maybe the second season will shift completely in tone and move into slapstick comedy. OK, that's not likely at all.

Going through all these titles every month, you find out a lot of things. Hulu is adding six Land Before Time movies. Who knew that there were that many stories to be told with Littlefoot and that anarchist Cera? There's also a boatload of reality programming on Hulu so you can watch others hunting homes, intervening in other people's lives and fixing cars.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, April 2018

April 1

April 2

April 3

The Crossing, series premiere (ABC)



April 4

National Treasure: Kiri, complete season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)



So B It (2016)



April 6

Dina (2017)



April 7

My Hero Academia (Subbed), season 3 premiere (Funimation)



April 9

Take My Nose…Please (2017)



April 10

Preacher, complete season 2 (AMC)



Hours (2013)



April 11

New Girl, season 7 premiere (FOX)



Augie (2017)



April 12

April 13

Rellik, series premiere (*Cinemax)



April 14

Dealt (2017)



April 15

April 16

The Relationtrip (2017)



April 18

Tragedy Girls (2017)



April 19

Love Island, complete seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)



The Only Way Is Essex, complete season 21 (All3 Media)



Loving Vincent (2017)



April 20

April 22

Westworld, season 2 premiere (*HBO)



April 24

Vikings, complete season 5 (History)



April 25

The Handmaid's Tale, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)



April 26

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)



April 27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)



April 28

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)



April 29

Permanent (2017)



April 30

The Carmichael Show, complete season 3 (NBC)



Unsolved Mysteries, complete seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise)



A Thousand Junkies (2017)



Leaving Hulu, April 2018

April 30

