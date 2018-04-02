CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

The Handmaid's Tale continues on Hulu in late April 2018

The critically acclaimed series returns for its second season along with a ton of films on Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale

OK, I have little idea as to what is going on in this publicity shot of The Handmaid's Tale.

 Take Five/Hulu

The first season of The Handmaid's Tale starts off very bleak, but I hear there was some hope by the end. Maybe the second season will shift completely in tone and move into slapstick comedy. OK, that's not likely at all.

Going through all these titles every month, you find out a lot of things. Hulu is adding six Land Before Time movies. Who knew that there were that many stories to be told with Littlefoot and that anarchist Cera? There's also a boatload of reality programming on Hulu so you can watch others hunting homes, intervening in other people's lives and fixing cars.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Hulu, April 2018

April 1

April 2

April 3

April 4

April 6

  • Dina (2017)

April 7

April 9

  • Take My Nose…Please (2017)

April 10

  • Preacher, complete season 2 (AMC)
  • Hours (2013)

April 11

  • New Girl, season 7 premiere (FOX)
  • Augie (2017)

April 12

April 13

  • Rellik, series premiere (*Cinemax)

April 14

  • Dealt (2017)

April 15

April 16

  • The Relationtrip (2017)

April 18

  • Tragedy Girls (2017)

April 19

  • Love Island, complete seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
  • The Only Way Is Essex, complete season 21 (All3 Media)
  • Loving Vincent (2017)

April 20

April 22

April 24

  • Vikings, complete season 5 (History)

April 25

April 26

  • Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

April 27

  • Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

April 28

  • 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

April 29

  • Permanent (2017)

April 30

Leaving Hulu, April 2018

April 30

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)RSS (SD) | YouTube  

Next Article: It's time to break up with VR