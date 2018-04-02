The Handmaid's Tale continues on Hulu in late April 2018

The first season of The Handmaid's Tale starts off very bleak, but I hear there was some hope by the end. Maybe the second season will shift completely in tone and move into slapstick comedy. OK, that's not likely at all.
Going through all these titles every month, you find out a lot of things. Hulu is adding six Land Before Time movies. Who knew that there were that many stories to be told with Littlefoot and that anarchist Cera? There's also a boatload of reality programming on Hulu so you can watch others hunting homes, intervening in other people's lives and fixing cars.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Hulu, April 2018
April 1
- 60 Days In, complete season 3 (A&E)
- American Pickers, complete seasons 15 & 16 (History)
- Ancient Aliens, complete season 12 (History)
- Counting Cars, complete season 6B (History)
- Fixer Upper, complete season 4 (HGTV)
- Flea Market Flip, complete season 4 (HGTV)
- Flip or Flop, complete season 6 (HGTV)
- Gangland Undercover, complete season 1 (History)
- House Hunters, complete season 108 (HGTV)
- House Hunters Renovation, complete season 8 (HGTV)
- Intervention, complete seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, complete season 2 (A&E)
- Project Runway, complete season 15 (Lifetime)
- Property Brothers, complete season 9 (HGTV)
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling, complete seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)
- Worst Cooks in America, complete season 8 (Food Network)
- 30 Beats (2012)
- 5 Days of War (2010)
- 50/50 (2011)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Accepted (2006)
- Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)
- Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- The Beaver (2011)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- Carrie (1976)
- Red State (2012)
- Con Air (1997)
- The Conspirator (2011)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- The Dogs of War (1981)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- Eagle Vs Shark (2007)
- Eight Millimeter (1999)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Fathers and Daughters (2015)
- Flashback (1990)
- The Flowers of War (2011)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- For A Few Dollars More (1967)
- Fred: The Movie (2010)
- Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)
- Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)
- Friday The 13th (1980)
- Funny About Love (1990)
- Gamer (2009)
- The Giant King (2015)
- Hellbenders 3D (2012)
- Honey (2003)
- Honey 2 (2011)
- I Am a Teacher (2016)
- The Inbetweeners (2011)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- The Jackal (1997)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- K2 (1991)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)
- Land Before Time Sing Along (1997)
- Land Before Time Sing Along 2 (1999)
- Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)
- Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)
- Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)
- Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
- Leftovers (2017)
- Life Stinks (1991)
- Man in the Moon (1991)
- Map of the Human Heart (1992)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- The Marc Pease Experience (2009)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- The Phantom (1996)
- Prancer (1989)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Salsa (1988)
- Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)
- Shanghai Surprise (1986)
- She's Having A Baby (1988)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Stand Up Guys (2012)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
- Stories We Tell (2012)
- Superstar (1999)
- The Switch (2010)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Tenderness (2009)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
- Texas Killing Fields (2011)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- Throw Momma from the Train (1987)
- Thunder Soul (2010)
- Trading Mom (1994)
- Tumbledown (2015)
- Up In Smoke (1978)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- U-571 (2000)
- Warpath (1951)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
- The Winning Season (2010)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)
- Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)
April 2
- Black Sails, complete season 4 (Starz)
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC)
- Life Partners (2014)
April 3
- The Crossing, series premiere (ABC)
April 4
- National Treasure: Kiri, complete season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
- So B It (2016)
April 6
- Dina (2017)
April 7
- My Hero Academia (Subbed), season 3 premiere (Funimation)
April 9
- Take My Nose…Please (2017)
April 10
- Preacher, complete season 2 (AMC)
- Hours (2013)
April 11
- New Girl, season 7 premiere (FOX)
- Augie (2017)
April 12
- I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
April 13
- Rellik, series premiere (*Cinemax)
April 14
- Dealt (2017)
April 15
- A Teacher (2013)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Boys and Girls (2000)
- Fame (2009)
- Hollow in the Land (2018)
- Howl (2010)
- In the Bedroom (2001)
- Life is Beautiful (1997)
- Master of Disguise (2002)
- Off Label (2012)
- Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)
- Slumber (2018)
- The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
- The Messenger (2009)
April 16
- The Relationtrip (2017)
April 18
- Tragedy Girls (2017)
April 19
- Love Island, complete seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
- The Only Way Is Essex, complete season 21 (All3 Media)
- Loving Vincent (2017)
April 20
- Z for Zachariah (2015)
April 22
- Westworld, season 2 premiere (*HBO)
April 24
- Vikings, complete season 5 (History)
April 25
- The Handmaid's Tale, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
April 26
- Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)
April 27
- Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)
April 28
- 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
April 29
- Permanent (2017)
April 30
- The Carmichael Show, complete season 3 (NBC)
- Unsolved Mysteries, complete seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise)
- A Thousand Junkies (2017)
Leaving Hulu, April 2018
April 30
- All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
- Amelie (2001)
- American Idiots (2013)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Bolero (1984)
- Capote (2005)
- Coming Soon (1999)
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)
- Depraved Decadence (2007)
- Excess Baggage (1997)
- Fire with Fire (2012)
- For A Few Dollars More (1967)
- Hamlet (1990)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- He Said, She Said (1991)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- Intersection (1994)
- Keeping Up With the Steins (2006)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
- Larger Than Life (1996)
- Look Who's Talking (1989)
- Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
- Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
- Lulu on the Bridge (1998)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Red State (2012)
- Redline (2009)
- Running Scared (1986)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Show of Force (1990)
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)
- Traitor (2008)
- Two Family House (2000)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.