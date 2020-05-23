Hana Kimura, Terrace House star and pro wrestler, dies aged 22

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Hana Kimura, a talented, emerging Japanese pro wrestler currently starring in the most recent series of Terrace House, has died aged 22.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but Stardom, the promotion Kimura wrestled with in Japan, posted about her death today on Twitter.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read the tweet. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prays with her family and friends."

Kimura had reportedly been a recent victim of bullying on social media, and had tweeted out troubling images in the lead up to her death.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me," she tweeted. "I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."



Kimura, the daughter of Kyoko Kimura, was born into a wrestling family and had been wrestling professionally since 2016. She was a rising star in the Japanese wrestling scene. Noted wrestling commentator Dave Meltzer recently tweeted that Stardom was planning to groom her as their major mainstream star.

If the pandemic hadn't happened, the new owners were going to build the year around her and Giulia as their mainstream stars. And she was by far the more charismatic of the two. https://t.co/GgWHwDEIwT — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 23, 2020

Others in the pro wrestling world have began posting tributes.

It's so beautiful seeing the love for Hana right now. Let's remember she was a beautiful beast! We love you Hana #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/hXL5P8tKZl — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) May 23, 2020

I just want people to take the same energy that they would want for themselves or their loved ones to have and give it to other people’s loved ones. The amount of depravity on social media is just absolutely insane and unnecessary. It has got to stop. 💔 #RIPHanaKimura — ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) May 23, 2020

The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

If you're struggling with thoughts of self harm or suicide you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 in the US. Those in the UK can call Samaritans on 116 123. If you live in Australia you can contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.



