Hana Kimura, an emerging Japanese pro wrestler currently starring in the most recent series of Terrace House, has died aged 22.
The cause of death has not been confirmed but Stardom, the promotion Kimura wrestled with in Japan, confirmed her death today on Twitter.
"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read the tweet. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prays with her family and friends."
Kimura had reportedly been a recent victim of bullying on social media, and had tweeted out troubling images in the lead up to her death.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me," she tweeted. "I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."
Kimura, the daughter of Kyoko Kimura, was born into a wrestling family and had been wrestling professionally since 2016. She was a rising star in the Japanese wrestling scene. Noted wrestling commentator Dave Meltzer recently tweeted that Stardom was planning to groom her as their major mainstream star.
Others in the pro wrestling world have began posting tributes.
If you're struggling with thoughts of self harm or suicide you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 in the US. Those in the UK can call Samaritans on 116 123. If you live in Australia you can contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.
Discuss: Hana Kimura, pro wrestler and Terrace House star, dies aged 22
