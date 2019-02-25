Hackers reportedly access TurboTax accounts and tax returns

Angela Lang/CNET

Hackers accessed tax returns stored with TurboTax using passwords stolen from a third party, according to a report from Dark Reading on Monday.

That means the attackers took lists of passwords stolen from other services and used them to try to log in to TurboTax accounts, where valuable personal information -- like Social Security numbers, names and addresses -- is stored in tax returns. Hackers don't have to steal TurboTax passwords directly to make this trick work.

It's called "credential stuffing," and it works because people reuse the same password across multiple accounts. You're at risk if you're using the same password for your TurboTax account and some other service that got hacked. It's the same approach hackers appeared to use to take over a Nest security camera owner's device and play a hoax message.

Intuit, which owns TurboTax, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to using a unique password, users can set up two-factor authentication that will require someone signing in from a new device to provide a onetime code to log in.