Gwyneth Paltrow signs Netflix deal to create a Goop show

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing Goop to Netflix.

Variety has reported that the Avengers: Endgame star has signed a deal with Netflix, in which her Goop lifestyle brand will produce a 30-minute docuseries focused on wellness. The show, set to debut in the fall, would be co-hosted by both Paltrow and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen.

Loehnen told Variety that they chose Netflix since their core audience is definitely watching content on the service, and that the service can provide the type of production budget Goop was seeking for its stories.

"Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen said regarding the deal. A team of 20 will produce the program, which plans to tackle mental, physical and sexual health topics.

Loehnen says Paltrow plans to ensure the show represents the Goop brand, calling it the actress's next "white space."

"With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive."

In order to focus on the show, Goop also reportedly plans to pause production on its quarterly print magazine, which will resume after the show arrives to Netflix.

The deal is the latest high-profile signing for Netflix, which in the past year has included grabs like a content deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, the continuation of a deal that keeps Friends on the service through 2019 and an agreement that put Taylor Swift's Reputation concert on the service at the end of 2018. And Netflix is increasing prices in the US this year, since new subscribers are still signing up like crazy.

CNET has reached out to Goop for further details and will update should we hear back.