Are you ready to rock? "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn sure is.

Cassette mix tapes are cool again, thanks to the "Guardians" movies and lead superhero Peter Quill's obsession with groovy tunes. In the first movie, we got Awesome Mix Vol. 1. The second film brought us Vol. 2, but there was also a secret Vol. 0, now revealed by Gunn.

Gunn tweeted a Spotify playlist on Wednesday listing his Vol. 0 songs, which he played during filming on the first movie while shotting a drunken party scene.

I finally got around to making a @Spotify playlist of Awesome Mix Vol. 0, the secret, personal mix I made to play on the set of @Guardians Vol. 1, especially for the drunken partying scenes in the Boot of Jemiah. Enjoy! https://t.co/XEPVmWKOh9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 28, 2018

You can play the whole list through Spotify, or chase down the songs individually if you prefer. Here's the complete list, which you could put on a cassette mix tape if you still have the outdated technology needed to make one.

Never Wanted to Dance (Mindless Self Indulgence) Party Hard (Andrew W.K.) The Way It Was Feat. Bionik (Aceyalone, Bionik) I Like It, I Love it (Lyrics Born) Let's Dance to Joy Division (The Wombats) Start Wearing Purple (Gogol Bordello) Ben Vereen (Pigeon John) Teenagers (My Chemical Romance) Black Fist Feat. Juskwan: (Lyrikill) Timebomb (Old 97's)



Awesome Mix Vol. 0 comes off as a bit more hard-core than the other song sets. There's no swooning "Hooked on a Feeling"-style songs or extra-syrupy "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" numbers. But if you're in the mood to rock out like a space-faring Marvel superhero, it's got you covered.