Groundbreaking black hole image gets reborn as Firefox logo, bagel

Enlarge Image National Science Foundation

Behold the majesty of science. We've just seen the first ever image of a black hole. Now let's make silly jokes about it.

The Event Horizon Telescope project, which consists of an international network of radio telescopes, revealed a mind-blowing glimpse of an actual black hole on Wednesday. It looks like a fuzzy lopsided circle with a gradation of red, orange, yellow and white colors with a dark center.

At first glance, every hobbit-loving Lord of the Rings fan noticed the black hole's resemblance to the Eye of Sauron.

So NASA finally let us see what a #BlackHole looks like and it was the Eye of Sauron this whole time. pic.twitter.com/0QYJtsi20j — Andrew Athias (@AndrewAthias) April 10, 2019

But the black hole is giving us more than just the evil eye. It also resembles certain breakfast foods. Artist Paul Scott Canavan says he used Photoshop's shake reduction filter to clarify the picture. What he got was a cosmic doughnut.

used Photoshop's shake reduction filter on the Black Hole photo and was amazed by the result#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/RLBPyuIx3T — Paul Scott Canavan (@abigbat) April 10, 2019

System administrator Gabor Heja went in a less sugary direction and discovered the black hole is actually the biggest cinnamon raisin bagel in the world, and it's still hot.

This photo of the black hole is awesome, but wait... Enhance! Hmm, enhance! One more time, enhance! Whoa. The biggest Cinnamon Raisin Bagel in the world, and it's still hot! #EHT #EventHorizonTelescope pic.twitter.com/aPDVtLHF2u — Gabor Heja (@gheja_) April 10, 2019

Firefox communication design lead Sean Martell noticed a very familiar logo lurking in the black hole's bright circle.

Children of the '90s now all have the 1994 Soundgarden hit Black Hole Sun stuck in their heads. Twitter user José Morales-González noticed a certain likeness between the Event Horizon image and the cover for Soundgarden's Superunknown album.

So, here’s the first photo ever taken of a black hole. And also here’s the album cover for Soundgarden “Superunknown”, which contained the song “Black Hole Sun” 🤯#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/m7zUQYIUmR — José Morales-González (@josemorgo) April 10, 2019

Rumors of a reboot of Disney's 1979 sci-fi flick The Black Hole are getting a fresh look. "I see Disney's remake of The Black Hole has finally escaped development hell," tweeted screenwriter Phillip Bastien.

I see Disney's remake of THE BLACK HOLE has finally escaped development hell. pic.twitter.com/YZMlGFqCUT — Phillip Bastien (@PABastien) April 10, 2019

Science cartoonist and author Rosemary Mosco is a birder. She sees a bird's eye.

You, an astronomer: Look at this majestic black hole!

Me, a birder: oh. oh no pic.twitter.com/yZT97JKFZO — Rosemary Mosco (@RosemaryMosco) April 10, 2019

Twin Peaks fans found a parallel image in director David Lynch's return series.

First-ever photo of a Black Hole (2019)

Captured by Event Horizon Telescope.



TWIN PEAKS. Part 8. "Gotta Light?" (2017)

Directed by David Lynch.#EHTBlackHole #M87 #NASA #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/YO48WPQi3y — Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) April 10, 2019

If you've ever played the Katamari Damacy games, you'll appreciate this joke:

The black hole picture is shaping up to be a Rorschach test. What you see will depend on your hobbies and interests, and just how hungry you are when you're looking at it.