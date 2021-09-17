Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

When singer Grimes and billionaire businessman Elon Musk welcomed a son in May of 2020, his name, X Æ A-Xii, made headlines. Baby X is only 16 months old, but he's also making his own way as far as creative naming goes.

His mom says little X refers to her not with any version of "mother," but by her own first name, "Claire." Her birth name is Claire Elise Boucher. The musician chose "Grimes" after a British musical genre, grime music, The Guardian reported.

In a Vogue video showing Grimes getting ready for Monday's Met Gala (yes, the one Nicki Minaj did not attend...), the musician ruminated on motherhood.

"I think, having a baby was a big, kind of like, rebirth for me, artistically," she said. "Being a mother, (it) feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' ... Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

When the baby was born, Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk said that the name is pronounced X Ash A Twelve, and a video showed him referring to his son as "Baby X."