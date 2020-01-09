The Graduate screenwriter, Get Smart co-creator Buck Henry dies at 89

United Artists

Buck Henry, screenwriter of The Graduate and co-creator of the Get Smart TV series, died on Wednesday of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles, his wife Irene told The Washington Post. He was 89 years old.

Henry began his TV writing career working for various TV shows such as The New Steve Allen Show, The Garry Moore Show, and Captain Nice.

He received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for The Graduate, which he co-wrote with Calder Willingham. The 1967 film, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, also earned director Mike Nichol an Oscar. Henry and Willingham were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

From The Graduate...

Mr. Braddock: Have you thought about graduate school?

Benjamin Braddock: No.

Mr. Braddock: Would you mind telling me then what those four years of college were for? What was the point of all that hard work?

Benjamin Braddock: You got me.



RIP Buck Henry pic.twitter.com/rMaV1y8juF — Rob Penland (@robpenland) January 9, 2020

Henry co-created the 1969 spy spoof Get Smart for NBC with Mel Brooks. He also wrote screenplays for a number of movies, including What's Up, Doc?, Is There Sex After Death? and The Owl and The Pussycat

In addition to his writing credits, Henry directed Heaven Can Wait, which scored him another Oscar nomination in 1978.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Henry was also a performer. His acting credits include roles in Taking Off (1971), The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) and Eating Raoul (1982) and The Player (1992). Most recently, he played Liz Lemon's father on 30 Rock in 2010, and appeared in multiple episodes of Hot in Cleveland as Betty White's boyfriend in 2011.

R.I.P. Buck Henry. Buck hosted 10 times during the show’s first initial five years and was the kind of guy who could get accidentally sliced in the head by Belushi’s sword, finish the sketch by jumping out a windows and still carry on with the rest of the show. Truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/ctMqccJyvl — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) January 9, 2020

Henry hosted Saturday Night Live 10 times. He was notable for playing Mr. Dantley, a character who could understand John Belushi's Samurai sandwich chef and his fake Japanese.

Celebrities and fans shared memories of Henry on social media after news of his death broke.

"Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know," Judd Apatow wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday. "I was lucky enough to be on a panel with him at SXSW and he was so funny. He said, 'I don't like to write with people because if they aren't as funny as me I hate them and if they are funnier than me I hate them.' He wrote The Graduate and To Die For and co created Get Smart and was a riot hosting SNL back when they would let a writer host SNL. One of the greats."

"R.I.P. Buck Henry -- our most fearless screenwriter. Buck was also a big personality & a performer... he gave screenwriting a face. Growing up I could turn on Saturday Night Live (which Buck hosted 10 times) and point to the funniest, smartest guy and say -- that's a screenwriter," Dolemite is My Name writer and producer Larry Karaszewski tweeted.

R.I.P. Buck Henry - our most fearless screenwriter. Buck was also a big personality & a performer... he gave screenwriting a face. Growing up I could turn on Saturday Night LIve (which Buck hosted 10 times) and point to the funniest, smartest guy and say - that's a screenwriter. pic.twitter.com/21CqPqzicL — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry, guys. A brilliant talent and a really lovely guy. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 9, 2020

I was a fan for lots of reasons, but a drunken Buck Henry attempting to eat a hard boiled egg in Milos Forman's TAKING OFF is one of the funniest things I have ever seen in a movie. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/6DLzzkb3jC — Matt Blankman [2020 Remaster] (@blankemon) January 9, 2020

Our Buck. No words. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry’s roles for women were incredible. Aside from Mrs. Robinson, he also scripted my favorite comedy performance of all time (Barbra Streisand in What’s Up, Doc?), Nicole Kidman’s most delicious role (in To Die For) and Gena Rowlands’ too (Gloria). Exhaustingly iconic. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry was one of the great American screenwriters, leaving behind a body of work filled with classics. What a career. pic.twitter.com/yueVxobOSE — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 9, 2020

“What kind of wine are you serving at table one?” Buck Henry wrote one of my favorite movies of all time, “What’s Up, Doc?“ #ripbuckhenry pic.twitter.com/g1OgSGV1Xe — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) January 9, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of Buck Henry. Just an honor to get to speak his dialogue in To Die For and have him off camera smile, sometimes critique. His ear for comedy was flawless. #RIPBuckHenry — Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) January 9, 2020

In honour of Buck Henry, please lower the cones of silence to half mast and let us observe a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/2jCIMJPVCo — Movie Vigilante (@MovieVigilante) January 9, 2020

Rest In Peace, Buck Henry. pic.twitter.com/9BhaJ8rT5j — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) January 9, 2020

So sad to learn the nonpareil Buck Henry has died. Watching him hold court, listening to his dry delivery - among the great joys in life. He would have a great joke about this; all I can say is thanks for your writing, your spirit, your humor. The world is duller without you. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 9, 2020

Buck Henry co-created GET SMART, wrote movies for Mike Nichols, Gus van Sant, Warren Beatty, and Peter Bogdanovich, and was the go-to season finale host for the original SNL crew because they knew he'd do whatever weird shit other hosts turned down. What a legacy. What a legend. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) January 9, 2020

Once we did a show called Tiny Vaudeville. Buck Henry was in it. He and I watched @EbanSchletter and @Jeremykonner rehearse Dueling Banjos on theramin and saw respectively. Buck said to me, dry as the Sahara, “it’s so peculiar.” It was one of my life’s perfect moments. https://t.co/RjN7TVb7V4 — Ben Acker (@bnacker) January 9, 2020

Sometimes it seemed that the funny part of everything could be traced back to Buck Henry. #RIPBuckHenry pic.twitter.com/gkZmw8KfOF — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) January 9, 2020

We've lost one of the all time geniuses of comedy, and the screenwriter of my favorite movie of all time, The Graduate. A wit like no other. One of my greatest inspirations. I would not have even tried to be a writer were it not for Buck Henry. RIP master. pic.twitter.com/rWpjjqPgab — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 9, 2020