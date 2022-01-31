Halo TV series trailer Joe Rogan's COVID controversy Da Vinci helicopter as a drone iOS 15 setting changes for your iPhone How to watch The Batman Wordle: Everything to know
Grab Valentine's Day handbags and more for up to 75% off at Kate Spade

Here's your chance to get heart-shaped handbags just in time for Valentine's Day.

kate-spade-vday
Photos by Kate Spade/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Looking for a Valentine's Day gift? If so, then you should check out this Kate Spade sale for up to 75% off right now. One of the great things about this sale is that you'll find Valentine-specific gifts like heart-shaped purses, but you can also grab timeless pieces that are more practical throughout the year. 

Many products are seeing reductions, with prices starting around $19 for select jewelry. There are plenty of handbags that are reasonably priced, too. While I'm sure you will find the perfect gift for your Valentine, keep in mind that all sales are final. Go into this deal with a bit more intention than usual so you're not stuck with something that you'll want to return. Here is a good selection of top-rated handbags to choose from, and head over to Kate Spade for more:  