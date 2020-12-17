Google's new AR shopping feature lets you try on makeup

Screenshot/CNET

Google wants to make it easier for you to try out makeup.

Given that staying safe during the pandemic probably means you're not whiling away hours at the beauty counter at the mall, Google has new shopping features built in partnership with ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help you figure out what makeup might work best on your face, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

"Many still crave that in-store experience, whether it's seeing a product up close, trying it on or getting advice from in-store experts," the post said.

When you search for makeup brands like L'Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury, you'll see photos of their lipsticks and eye shadows on faces with a variety of skin tones. In addition, Google is also offering an augmented reality feature that will let you see certain makeup products from brands like NARS and MAC on your face, via the Google app.

