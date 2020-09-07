Google's Labor Day Doodle honors America's workers

Google

For many Americans, Labor Day marks the end of summer, when we enjoy the last long weekend in the season's waning warmth. But it's also the day when the nation's laborers take a well-deserved day off.

Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national holiday that honors the social and economic achievements of American workers. Although already celebrated in dozens of states, it became an official federal holiday in 1894 after the deadly riots of the Pullman Strike, which pitted railway workers against the railroads and US government.

Google's Doodle on Monday pays tribute to a variety of workers, depicting a wide range of workers, from doctors to cooks and painters to farmers – and everyone who just punches a clock.

This year's Doodle seems extra poignant amid the coronavirus pandemic, when many workers deemed essential stayed on the job, offering aid to those infected and helping maintain a sense of order while many of us self-quarantined in a global effort to check the virus' spread. Earlier this year, Google honored those heroes with a series of appreciation doodles, thanking them for their dedication.