Google's antitrust battles: Here's what you need to know

Getty Images

The US Department of Justice filed on Tuesday a long-anticipated lawsuit against Google, alleging the sprawling tech giant illegally holds monopolies in search and search advertising.

The suit, joined by 11 state attorneys general, alleges Google broke antitrust law by cutting deals with Apple and Samsung to be the default search engine on their devices, a move that blocked competitors. Google, owned by Alphabet, also used the dominance of its Android operating system to pressure device makers to preload Google apps on their phones, the lawsuit says.

"If the government does not enforce the antitrust laws to enable competition, we could lose the next wave of innovation," US Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told reporters during a conference call. "If that happens, Americans may never get to see the next Google."

The lawsuit is the culmination of a more-than-year-long investigation into the search giant's practices. Alphabet's businesses include web searches, maps, the YouTube video platform and the Android mobile operating system. Many of its services rack up more than a billion users a month.

The action isn't the first time Google has come under antitrust scrutiny. In 2013, the Federal Trade Commission wrapped up a two-year investigation into Google after allegations of biased search results. The agency, however, concluded that Google hadn't violated antitrust laws.

The DOJ lawsuit comes as tech giants face a reckoning over their scale and influence. Legislators and regulators are concerned about how their power might ultimately harm consumers, especially by choking off competition from smaller players in Silicon Valley.

Apple, Amazon and Facebook are also under investigation by federal regulators and lawmakers. In July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared virtually at a hearing before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Several areas of Google's business are being scrutinized. Here's what you need to know about the tech giant's antitrust battles:

What are the antitrust issues facing Google?

Google's dominance in web search, digital advertising and smartphone software are the primary areas of interest to lawmakers and regulators.

The company processes around 90% of all online searches in the US. That stranglehold is the foundation of Google's massive advertising business, which generates almost all of the company's $160 billion in annual sales. Google has been accused of hurting competitors by giving priority in its search results to its own products, like shopping ads or local business listings, over the listings of rivals. Critics also complain the tech giant takes content from publishers and other websites and uses it in prepared answers directly in search results, rather than simply providing a list of links that send users to other sites.

Google's ad business is also under the microscope because the company owns every step in a complicated system that connects ad sellers and buyers. Rivals say the process gives Google an unfair edge over the market. Much of the company's advertising prowess comes from acquisitions, including the 2008 buyout of the ad-tech firm DoubleClick.

The company also owns the Android operating system, the most popular mobile software in the world. Its dominance is hard to overstate; Android powers almost nine out of every 10 smartphones shipped globally. The tech giant has been accused of using that dominance to strong-arm partners to bundle Google's apps, like search and Maps, into their offerings.

Is partisan politics a factor?



It could be. Most of the DOJ lawyers on the probe argued they needed more time to build a strong case against Google, though US Attorney General William Barr is said to have overruled their guidance, according to The New York Times. Some of the attorneys are concerned the aggressive timeline, with work completed before the election, is to ensure the Trump administration gets credit for taking on a big tech company. The lawyers viewed the September deadline as arbitrary and laid out their argument for a longer timeline in a memo that spanned hundreds of pages, the Times said.

The 11 states that joined the federal lawsuit -- Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas -- have Republican attorneys general.

Google declined to comment. The DOJ didn't return a request for comment.

Bipartisan support exists for antitrust scrutiny of Google. But some Republicans have cheered the investigation alongside accusations the tech giant censors conservative voices. President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Google of foul play without evidence.

Two years ago, the president claimed that Google's search results were "rigged" to promote negative news stories on Trump. At the time, he told reporters, "I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people." He added, "Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on very, very troubled territory, and they have to be careful."

Would you tell me more about the state-level investigation, please?

Last September, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an antitrust probe into Google's massive digital advertising business. The investigation has the participation of AGs from 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. As part of the probe, Paxton's office sent Google a civil investigative demand that asked for key information about its ad operation and data collection policies.

The states are expected to file charges against Google, and some of them have joined the DOJ's complaint.





Congress is also scrutinizing Google?

Google -- along with Apple, Amazon and Facebook -- is the target of a broader probe by the House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee into Silicon Valley's market dominance. One of the goals of the investigation is to explore whether the US needs new competition laws to govern the tech giants in the digital age.

The subcommittee, led by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline, gathered more than 1.3 million documents from the tech giants, competitors and antitrust enforcement agencies during the more than yearlong investigation. The culmination of the probe was a historic hearing in July during which the CEOs from the four companies appeared via video chat.

The subcommittee released its findings in a 449-page report earlier this month, accusing the tech giants of of "abuses of monopoly power." The report calls for restructuring and other changes to rein in the companies. One recommendation, for example, would make it tougher for tech giants to buy up smaller companies, a practice that consolidates the industry.

For Google, much of the scrutiny was directed at the company's alleged promotion of its own products over those of rivals. "Evidence shows that once Google built out its vertical offerings, it introduced various changes that had the effect of privileging Google's own inferior services while demoting competitors' offerings," the report says.

The Senate has also targeted Google. Last month, Don Harrison, Google's president of global partnerships and corporate development, testified before the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grilled the executive on Google's massive ad business.

"We are not having this hearing because Google is successful," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the subcommittee's ranking Democrat. "We are having it because even successful companies, even popular companies and even innovative companies are subject to the laws of this country, including our antitrust laws."

Later in the hearing, Harrison argued that Google isn't dominant in digital advertising, citing competitors like Facebook and Snapchat. Klobuchar responded, "I disagree."

What about outside the US? What has the European Union done?

Google's antitrust woes aren't limited to the US. Last year, the search giant was hit with a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for "abusive" online ad practices. The commission said Google exploited its dominance by restricting its rivals from placing their search ads on third-party websites.

Two years ago, the EU's executive arm fined Google a record $5 billion for unfair business practices around Android, its mobile operating system. The investigation focused on Google's deals with phone manufacturers, requiring them to preload specific Google apps and services onto Android phones.