Google workers are holding a sit-in on May 1st

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google workers are staging a sit-in on Wednesday to protest alleged retaliation from management toward employee organizers at the company.

The demonstration, which will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, will come six months to the day from last year's historic walkout, in which 20,000 Google workers left their offices to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment allegations directed at key executives.

"From being told to go on sick leave when you're not sick, to having your reports taken away, we're sick of retaliation," the Google walkout organizers tweeted. "Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in. 11am tomorrow. #NotOkGoogle #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/GCq0x1O8cZ — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) April 30, 2019

This is a developing story...