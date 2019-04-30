Google workers are staging a sit-in on Wednesday to protest alleged retaliation from management toward employee organizers at the company.
The demonstration, which will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, will come six months to the day from last year's historic walkout, in which 20,000 Google workers left their offices to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment allegations directed at key executives.
"From being told to go on sick leave when you're not sick, to having your reports taken away, we're sick of retaliation," the Google walkout organizers tweeted. "Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in."
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story...
Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Discuss: Google workers are holding a sit-in on May 1st
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.