Google will reportedly end forced arbitration for employees. 

Tobias Schwarz / AFP/Getty Images

Forced arbitration may be out at Google. The search giant on Thursday said it'll no longer require current and future staff to go through mandatory arbitration for disputes with the company, according to a report from Axios.

Google will also remove mandatory arbitration from "legal agreements it reaches directly with its contract and temporary workforce," according to Axios, but the change won't impact people employed by staffing firms.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This comes after Google employees in November walked out of their offices to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment claims, one of their demands was to end forced arbitration in cases of sexual harassment and discrimination. Google staff in January also launched a social media campaign to pressure the company and other tech companies to drop mandatory arbitration.

Mandatory arbitration often means workers can't take their employers to court when they complain internally. The campaign organizers said 60 million Americans are affected by forced arbitration.