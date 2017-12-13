Google’s top searches of 2017 were Hurricane Irma, Matt Lauer

Getty Images

This was the year of #MeToo and hurricanes.

And that was reflected in the way people searched for stuff online. Google said Wednesday that the two top trending topics of 2017 in the US were "Hurricane Irma" and "Matt Lauer." In Google parlance, "top trending" means they had the highest spike in traffic over a certain period of time this year compared to last year.

Hurricane Irma was the storm that ravaged the Caribbean and Florida Keys in September. Matt Lauer is the former co-host of NBC's "Today" show, who was fired last month amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Google is the world's largest search engine and one of the most iconic sites on the internet. So popular search queries give us a good look into what people were thinking about over the past year. Last year, people mourned Prince, got lottery fever and, not surprisingly, searched all about the US election.

As for this year, it was a moment of reckoning for powerful men behaving badly. Lauer was just one of many prominent men in media, entertainment and tech who was called out for alleged sexual misconduct -- a list that includes producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Louis CK and music mogul Russell Simmons. The movement spawned a widely shared hashtag, #MeToo, used by women to demonstrate the far-reaching prevalence of sexual harassment.

On the lighter side of searches, the top-queried person after Matt Lauer, not including searches for people who died, was Meghan Markle. The actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry last month.

When it came to news events, people were concerned about hurricanes. Irma, Harvey, Jose and Maria took four out of the 10 spots on the top trending news searches of the year. Other news stories that piqued people's interest were the solar eclipse and the price of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Check out the full lists below.

Searches

Hurricane Irma Matt Lauer Tom Petty Super Bowl Las Vegas shooting Mayweather vs McGregor Fight solar eclipse Hurricane Harvey Aaron Hernandez fidget spinner

People (not including deaths)

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey Bill O'Reilly Melania Trump Kathy Griffin Milo Yiannopoulos Gal Gadot

News

Hurricane Irma Las Vegas shooting solar eclipse Hurricane Harvey bitcoin price North Korea Hurricane Jose Hurricane Maria April the giraffe DACA

