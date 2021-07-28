Google to require vaccinations for on-campus workers, postpones return to office

Richard Nieva/CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday told employees the company will require vaccinations for personnel working on campus, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the world. The policy will begin in the US and expand to other regions over the next few months.

Pichai also delayed the company's mandatory return to office to October 18, pushing back the date from an earlier goal of September.

"Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead," Pichai wrote in an email to employees. "I know that many of you continue to deal with very challenging circumstances related to the pandemic."

Pichai said the policy will be implemented according to local conditions, and he would share guidance and exceptions for people who can't get vaccinated due to medical or other protected reasons.

The announcement comes as regions around the world have seen coronavirus cases surge due to the Delta variant. In California, Google's home state, some counties have mandated masks again for people gathering indoors.

Google's decision to push back its return to office date follows a similar move by Apple, which announced last week that it would also postpone its date by a month. Pichai said Google employees would be given at least 30 days notice before they were expected to show up to the office in person.

Google's return to office policies have caused major tension among the tech giant's employees, who have complained the rules have been applied unevenly. Earlier this month, CNET reported that Urs Hölzle, one of Google's most senior and longest tenured executives, told employees he'd be working remotely from New Zealand. The announcement rankled lower level workers who called the relocation "hypocritical" because they said he had in the past been unsupportive or remote work.