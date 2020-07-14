Google sued for allegedly tracking users in apps even after opting out

Angela Lang/CNET

A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google tracks user activity through hundreds of thousands of apps, even after people opt out of sharing information. The lawsuit is seeking class action status and was filed by law firm Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of several individuals. Last month, the firm filed another suit related to privacy in Google's Chrome browser.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, says Google violates wiretapping and privacy laws by tracking what users look at in various apps, even after they turn off activity tracking in their Google account settings.

In June, Google was sued for $5 billion for allegedly tracking people's internet use, even when their browsers were set to incognito mode.

You can read the lawsuit here:

2020-07-14 [Dkt. 1] Rodgriguez Et Al. v Google LLC Et Al. by jonathan_skillings on Scribd