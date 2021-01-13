Google stops political ads in wake of Capitol violence

Google is blocking all political ads on its platforms following last week's violence on Capitol Hill, as previously reported by Axios. It'll start Thursday and last until at least Jan. 21, the day after Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Given the events of the past week, we will expand our sensitive event policy enforcement to temporarily pause all political ads in addition to any ads referencing impeachment, the inauguration, or protests at the US Capitol," the company said in an emailed statement.

The search giant previously banned political ads after the November election to limit the spread of misinformation, but this was lifted in December.