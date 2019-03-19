Google Stadia logo gets roasted for '90s retro look

There's a famous waxed paper cup pattern called "Jazz." It first appeared in the early '90s and is a jaunty time capsule of its period. It also happens to look a bit like the logo for Google's new Stadia streaming video game service.
Twitter user helixD pointed out the resemblance shortly after Google unveiled Stadia on Tuesday. The tweet is just one of many poking fun at the zigzag logo that looks like a stylized Wi-Fi connection symbol.
Some Twitter users, including YouTube game reviewer Shane Luis, think Stadia looks like it should be a Tesla competitor.
Video game fan Willie Aguilar noticed a kinship between Stadia and a bunch of Crayola crayon scribbles.
Stadia's logo look has also drawn comparisons to some famous now-retro gaming platforms, including Sega Dreamcast and Atari.
Google isn't the only company to opt for an "S" logo that looks like it was painted with a broad brush. Specialized Bicycles has a more vertical version of the concept.
Swedish death metal singer Mikael Stanne says he recognized the Google logo from somewhere else: the logo for Focal, an audio gear maker. The similarity is pretty striking, though Stadia is more truncated.
Not everyone came down hard on the logo. Some tweets called it "rad" and "awesome," both terms that would've been flung around quite a bit in the '90s.
Perhaps the harshest critique came from a Twitter user by the name of Dante. By turning the logo upside-down and adding a visual cue, it becomes the popular poop emoji.
So is Stadia's logo retro cool, or is it lazy? That's all in the eye of the beholder. The logo ribbing will likely be forgotten if Google really does deliver the "future of gaming." Until then, you can either revel in its bright bodacious boldness or retch at its dull derivative weirdness.
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Discuss: Google Stadia logo gets roasted for '90s retro look
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.