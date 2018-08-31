Google just reportedly said it won't release a Pixel Watch this year

Scott Stein/CNET

With all the recent updates to Google's smartwatch platform and Google's new phones expected Oct. 9 -- not to mention a rather specific report -- the company was widely expected to have its first Google-branded Pixel Watch in tow.

But according to Tom's Guide, Google has officially confirmed that it has no plans to release its own watch in 2018.

Google Wear OS engineering director Miles Barr brought us this bittersweet news: "To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don't think we're there yet," Barr told Tom's Guide. "Our focus is on our partners for now."

Tom's Guide says it also double-checked the information with Google following the interview.

Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.