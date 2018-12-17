Google plans $1 billion expansion in Manhattan

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Google is taking another bite of the Big Apple.

The search giant on Monday detailed its plan to spend $1 billion on a new campus in New York City.

The 1.7 million square-foot Manhattan campus will be known as Google Hudson Square, Ruth Porat, the company's chief financial officer, said in a blog post.

The company will expand by leasing buildings at 550 Washington Street and at 315 and 345 Hudson Street in the West Village.

The announcement follows the company's March purchase of Manhattan's Chelsea Market -- north of the new site -- for $2.4 billion. It also follows Amazon's plan to build its new HQ2 campus in Long Island City in the Queens borough.

The city became home to Google's first office outside California nearly 20 years ago. The company already has more than 7,000 employees in the city. It intends to add another 7,000 staff there over the next 10 years as a "conservative estimate," William Floyd, its director of public policy and government relations, told The Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, Apple announced that it'll build a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, as part of an expansion across the US.

Google didn't comment beyond the blog post when reached by email.

