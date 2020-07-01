CNET también está disponible en español.

Google reportedly pushes back plan to reopen offices

Its offices will stay closed until at least September, according to Bloomberg.

Google may not be bringing its employees back to the office until September.

 Claudia Cruz/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google is apparently delaying the reopening of its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several states. CEO Sundar Pichai previously said the search giant would start bringing workers back from July 6, but Bloomberg reported Tuesday that an internal memo said its offices will remain closed until Sept. 7 at the earliest.

As at many companies, Google employees have been working from home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Back in May, Pichai told employees that they'll likely work remotely for the rest of 2020.

The memo, from Chris Rackow, global security vice president, noted that the company wanted to see that "the US outlook as a whole is stable" before it proceeded with reopening plans, according to Bloomberg.

As of early Wednesday, the US has more than 2.6 million confirmed cases, with over 127,000 deaths and 720,000 recoveries. Globally, there are over 10 million confirmed cases, with nearly 512,000 deaths and 5.4 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

