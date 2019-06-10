Google reportedly asked to share data in Roger Stone investigation

Getty Images

The Justice Department has reportedly asked Google to share data to help with its investigation of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump's former adviser.

The tech giant is being asked to share upload dates for YouTube videos in which Stone made public statements in August 2016, according to a document seen by Forbes. Google owns YouTube.

"While YouTube posts a 'published on' date for videos," the order reads, "the Government seeks certified business records establishing the upload dates."

The government reportedly wants to compile a timeline of Stone's public statements related to his alleged communications with WikiLeaks about the 2016 release of stolen Democratic party information. Stone was indicted in January for allegedly lying to Congress and has denied claims that he had direct communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The videos the Justice Department are interested in include ones showing Stone on InfoWars and the Dana Loesch show, as well as one of him making public remarks in Florida.

Google and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.