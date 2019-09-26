Google pulls from Play Store 46 apps developed by Chinese company, says report

iHandy; screenshot by CNET

Google quietly removed from its Play Store last week at least 46 apps from iHandy, a Chinese mobile developer, says a Thursday report by Buzzfeed News. Google removed selfie, security, antivirus, keyboard, horoscope, emoji and health apps that'd been downloaded millions of times, Buzzfeed reported. Eight of iHandy's apps still remain in the Google Play store, Buzzfeed said.

It's unclear why the yanked apps were taken down. Neither Google nor iHandy immediately responded to requests for comment. An iHandy executive told Buzzfeed that Google's move was unexpected and that iHandy is trying to discover the reason for the removals.

Google has reportedly pulled other apps from Chinese developers before. This latest removal could prompt additional concern about the practices of China's tech developers.

Established in 2008, iHandy is one of the world's largest mobile application developers. It set up a team in Silicon Valley in 2016.