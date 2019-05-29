Google Play Store bans marijuana delivery apps

James Martin/CNET

Google has removed marijuana delivery apps from the Play Store, "regardless of legality."

This includes apps that allow users to order pot through an in-app shopping cart, assisting users to arrange delivery or pick-up of weed, and facilitating the sale of THC products.

"We don't allow apps that facilitate the sale of marijuana or marijuana products," Google says.

The ban came in an update of Google's Play Store restricted content, first spotted by Android Police.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ban comes despite marijuana being fully legal in the states of California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts, as well as in the District of Columbia, according to DISA.

It is medical and decriminalized or reduced in New Mexico, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland and Delaware.

Pot can also be used for some medicinal purposes in Montana, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia and Florida; it is also decriminalized or reduced in Nebraska, Mississippi and North Carolina.

Marijuana is still fully illegal only in the states of Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina.