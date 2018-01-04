Google may be mulling over parting ways with Zagat

Google's romance with Zagat might be over. Reuters reports that the tech giant is strongly considering selling off the venerable restaurant review outfit.

Google acquired Zagat in September of 2011 in the wake of a spat with Yelp. Yelp had accused Google of scraping user reviews from Yelp's website without providing friendly links back to it. In 2014, Yelp and Yahoo officially struck up a partnership. The deal let users access Yelp content through Yahoo website searches.

For now there are no hints of how much Zagat might fetch if the sale goes through. Google declined to comment.

In December, Google's parent company Alphabet announced that its longtime Google CEO Eric Schmidt would step down from his leadership position.